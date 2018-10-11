UPDATE: One of the two Enbridge natural gas pipelines impacted in Tuesday’s explosion is now fully operational. Earlier Thursday, the 30-inch line was restarted and operating at 80%.

The ruptured 36-inch line, however, is still being investigated. There is no timeline as to when the damaged portion will be replaced or when the line will be fully operational.

—

ORIGINAL: RCMP have determined the Enbridge pipeline explosion to not be criminal following an investigation alongside the National Energy Board (NEB) and the Transportation Safety Board (TSB).

The inspection will continue, being led by the TSB with assistance from the NEB.

“Our top priority is to ensure public and officer safety,” said Inspector Shaun Wright, Operations Officer of Prince George RCMP, in a statement.

“Our investigators, along with Forensic Identification Services, have maintained security of the scene from the beginning and immediately engaged the assistance of our North District Major Crime Unit. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or damages to properties in the vicinity.”

On Tuesday, an Enbridge pipeline exploded north of Prince George, near the Shelley Reserve. Residents at the reserve were briefly evacuated but were later able to return. An emergency centre was set up in PG as well.

The green light was given Thursday for Enbridge to restart one of its other lines near the ruptured line. Customers who have cut gas use will be worked with once the system is stable.