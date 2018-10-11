Photo courtesy of Cole Kelly, My Prince George Now

The Enbridge pipeline explosion in Prince George took a positive step.

The company received approval from the National Energy Board last night to restart one of its lines located next to the ruptured 36-inch line and returning it to service.

The restart follows an assessment and Enbridge looked for evidence of damage to its 30-inch line.

Now that the line has been given the green light, the company’s restart plan is to bring pressure up to 80% of normal operating capacity.

According to Fortis BC, the restart means more natural gas will flow into their system.

Once the system is stable, the energy company will work with customers who have cut gas use, back online.