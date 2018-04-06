Photo courtesy of Jeff Slack, My Prince George Now

Premier John Horgan addressed the media on Friday at 2018 Council of Forest Industries Convention in Prince George.

Much of the talk was around sustainability for the industry and My Nechako Valley Now’s Jeff Slack has provided the following tweets on this morning’s events.

More to come.

.@jjhorgan says he will continue to stand up for the industry to ensure the right choices are made |@mypgnow #COFI2018 pic.twitter.com/VaQfuDjRTv — Jeff Slack (@Jeffslack369) April 6, 2018

We can’t depend on our allies in the south and need to expand into other market. @jjhorgan speaking on his trip to Asia | @mypgnow #COFI2018 pic.twitter.com/DJ2gmvQpYZ — Jeff Slack (@Jeffslack369) April 6, 2018

.@jjhorgan wants profitability and wants to ensure people are making money. Because if people aren’t making money, the province isn’t making money | @mypgnow #COFI2018 pic.twitter.com/WArgtMV6lW — Jeff Slack (@Jeffslack369) April 6, 2018