Vanderhoof dropped from second to fourth to finish at the 2018 BC Midget Tier Four Hockey Championships in Houston.

The Bears lost the last two games of the tournament, including the bronze medal match this morning by a score of 4-0 to the Mission Stars.

They closed out the round-robin stage with a record of 2-1, and were edged by the Chase Broncos in the second semi-final on Tuesday 6-5.

All games were played at Claude Parish Memorial Arena.

The host Flyers won the provincial banner 6-3 over Chase.

Meanwhile, Vanderhoof is 1-1-1 at the BC Hockey PeeWee Tier Four Championships in Windermere Valley.

The Bears beat Windermere 8-1 Monday, tied Fort Nelson 4-4 Tuesday morning, and lost 9-2 to Revelstoke Tuesday night.

Vanderhoof has two round robin games left in the six-team tournament.