The B.C. government is spending $2 million to expand paramedic training programs in communities across the province.

The money is going to the Justice Institute of B.C. which has various training locations.

“Paramedics are the backbone of our emergency health services and our government is acting to strengthen our health system,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills, in a release.

“Our government’s investment will create opportunities for people to begin careers in emergency health care, leading to faster response times for British Columbians when they need it.”

The funds will help cover the cost of the primary care paramedic certificate program for 100 students in Chilliwack, Kelowna, New Westminster, Trail and Victoria.

It will also open the emergency medical responder training program to 30 participants in Cranbrook, Port Alberni and Prince George.

This program is a prerequisite for the primary care paramedic certificate program.

–Files by Josiah Spyker, My East Kootenay Now