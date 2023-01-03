Quesnel RCMP say a 74-year old man was struck by a vehicle while attempting to assist a motorist who was stuck in the ditch.

Sergeant Clay Kronebusch says they were called to the 5800 block of Highway 97 south of Kersley on Friday (December 30) at 6-12 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

“An F-350 pickup had gone off the road into the ditch. Two of the occupants of the vehicle received minor injuries. The drivers of two other vehicles stopped and were attempting to help pull the vehicle out of the ditch. Also another man who lived nearby attended and was attempting to help assist with traffic control. ”

Kronebusch says it was that man was then struck by a vehicle that was unable to stop in time due to limited visibility and icy road conditions.

He says he was taken to GR Baker Hospital with serious condition.

Kronebusch says the last update that they received was that he was stable.

–Files by George Henderson, My Cariboo Now