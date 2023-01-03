Police in Quesnel responded to a report of an assault at a residence on the 48-hundred block of 10 Mile Lake Road this past Thursday night at 9:50 p.m.

Sergeant Clay Kronebusch says a 23-year old man assaulted a 24-year old woman.

“When police arrived, the man was armed with a knife that he refused to drop. After two and a half hours of negotiations, the man laid down the knife and complied with police commands.”

Kronebusch says police on scene did a really good job in making sure the situation didn’t get any worse.

“This was a successful conclusion to an event that could have had a tragic outcome. The patience and compassion shown by the police officers on scene led to the safe apprehension of the man.”

Kronebusch says the woman suffered minor injuries in the incident.

He says the two were known to each other.

Kronebusch says the results of their investigation have now been sent to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment.

–Files be George Henderson, My Cariboo Now