2022 was a good year for Northern BC gamblers.

“It’s been an exciting year for everyone, but up North, there’s been $58.4 million in prizes paid to players,” Shelley Wong, BC Lottery Corporation Spokesperson.

Wong added there were 9.3 million winning tickets sold in the North, including ten grand prize-winning tickets (valued at $500,000 or more).

She said the most popular game for the North was Lotto Max.

- Advertisement -

“Last year, Lotto Max was still the most popular across the province, but in certain regions, we saw other games as more popular,” Wong explained.

“I think I would attribute it to the rolling jackpots, and promoting Lotto Max more and more. We do find that when we do have the larger rolling jackpots, that’s when players get most excited to have the chance to win, up to $70 million.”

It was a good year for BC Lottery players outside of the North as well.

Province-wide, $802 million was paid to winners last year, with the BCLC selling over 100 million tickets at retail locations and online.

“We had a $31 million Lotto Max jackpot won on PlayNow.com,” Wong added.

She said that was the largest prize ever won on a ticket purchased from PlayNow.com.