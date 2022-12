An Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead following a shooting in a rural area about 35 kilometres south of Hamilton.

Constable Greg Pierschala was shot as he responded to a call about a car in a ditch yesterday afternoon.

Pierzchala, who was 28, had been with the force less than a year.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, are in custody, with charges expected to be laid later today.

