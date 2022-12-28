Canadian Blood Services says it’s in desperate need of donors, following winter storms in Ontario and BC, and bitterly-cold weather in Alberta.

The agency says about ten per cent of scheduled donations were cancelled over the past several days due to bad weather.

The national blood supply is down by more than one-third since October, and more winter storms could reduce that even further.

Officials say they’re especially in need of platelets for patients undergoing cancer treatments.

