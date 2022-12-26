A special weather statement has been issued for much of BC’s interior, including the Stuart Nechako area.

“At the moment, there is a Pacific frontal system that is moving across most of the BC Interior,” said Environment Canada Meteorologist Gary Dickinson.

“This is a warm system, so it is warming the airmass a little bit, which is producing ice pellets and freezing rain, which may impede some travel.”

Dickinson added the system is moving to the North East, and the ice pellets and freezing rain should subside by noon today. (Monday)

Environment Canada is forecasting light snow beginning this afternoon and lasting until tomorrow, with highs hovering around -5 until Thursday.

Dickinson added the snow should start to ease slightly on Wednesday.