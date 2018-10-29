WATCH:

Greyhound is officially out of BC as of this week leaving several regions without key bus services.

The province has 83% of its main routes covered, which includes BC Bus North, but the rest remains unaccounted for.

“It was a disappointing decision and it left us in the Western provinces scrambling. But I think there is still good news for people in BC. When Greyhound pulls out there still will be safe, affordable and reliable bus transportation in the province.”

– Claire Trevena, BC Transportation Minister

BC’s Passenger Transportation Board continues to work with private sector companies on possible solutions in connecting communities.

– with files from Cole Kelly, My PG Now