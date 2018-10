Enbridge pipeline explosion as seen from the skies north of Prince George | Greg Noel/Twitter

WATCH:

A natural gas pipeline ruptured Tuesday night more than 13-kilometres north of Prince George.

RCMP & fire crews responded to reports after 5:30PM of the apparent explosion near Landooz Road.

More than 100 people in a nearby rural area were evacuated and Enbridge has turned off two transmission lines.

No injuries were reported; the only reported damage is to the pipeline itself.

– with files from Matt Fetinko & Kyle Balzer, My PG Now