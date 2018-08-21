The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has expanded the evacuation alert due to the Torkelsen Lake fire.

The evacuation alert is now in effect east of the Nilkitkwa Forest Service Road along the shore of Babine Lake, north and south of Smithers Landing and east of L3752.

In the event of an evacuation, a reception centre will be opened if required.

Anyone with further questions is asked to contact the RDBN directly.

For more evacuee information, you can click here.

For more information on all the current wildfires in the Northwest and Prince George Fire Centres, you can click here.