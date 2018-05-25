With ride your Bike to Work and School Week approaching, ICBC is reminding Prince George residents to be aware of increased cyclist activity on the roads.

It is said on average, 22 cyclists are injured each year in North Central BC, a number ICBC would love to see decreased.

Here’s ICBC Road Safety Community Coordinator, Doug MacDonald with his take on how motorists and cyclists can work together to keep the roads safe.

“Drivers need to be more cognizant. They are operating a heavy piece of machinery and could do some serious damage, so paying attention is key. It never hurts to double check your blind spots and make sure when you open your doors, you check your mirrors for bike riders. For cyclists, do your part to be seen. Be predictable, wear bright and reflective clothing and don’t weave through traffic in a ridiculous manner.”

Motorcyclists, bike riders, and pedestrians are known as vulnerable road users which means they are more susceptible to injuries or accidents.

MacDonald says it takes everyone’s full participation and attention to keep the roads safe.

Bike to work and school week runs from May 28th to June 3rd.

TIPS FOR DRIVERS:

Stay alert, especially at intersections, and be ready to yield the right-of-way.

Watch for cyclists on the road and make eye contact if you can, so they can anticipate your next move.

Shoulder check for cyclists before turning right and watch for oncoming cyclists before turning left.

Scan for cyclists before you enter the roadway from an alley or get in and out of a parking spot.

Both drivers and passengers must shoulder check for cyclists before opening their vehicle door. Not only will it keep cyclists safe, it will help you avoid a dooring violation and fine too.

Maintain at least three seconds of following distance behind cyclists and at least one metre when passing a cyclist. Don’t risk side-swiping or running a cyclist off the road.

TIPS FOR CYCLISTS:

Obey all traffic signs and signals and follow the rules of the road.

Use designated bike routes whenever possible – they’re safer and reduce conflicts with vehicle traffic.

If there’s no bike lane, keep to the right-hand side of the road as much as it’s safe to do so. It’s illegal to ride on most sidewalks and crosswalks – it puts pedestrians in danger and drivers don’t expect cyclists to enter the roadway from a sidewalk.

Use caution around parked vehicles. Be aware of people in vehicles and taxis to avoid getting hit by an opening door. It’s best to keep at least one metre away from parked vehicles.

Before making any turns, shoulder check and hand signal in advance. Remember, drivers sometimes fail to yield right-of-way.

– with files from Taylor Chartrand, My Bulkley Lakes Now