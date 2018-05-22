Two rivers in the Prince George area continue to face High Streamflow Advisories.

The Nechako and Fraser rivers are still fairly high and BC River Forecast Centre Section Head David Campbell says there is still a chance the levels will rise for one of them, however, nothing major is expected.

“We’re still kind of in that holding pattern, we’re not quite fully through the risk and while the [Fraser] river remains high like it is now, those risks from rainfall are quite critical,” he explains.

“We still have some potential for modest rises in the Upper Fraser that comes down through the Prince George area. I think particularly with the hotter temperatures over the next few days, we could see that level come up late this week or even into the weekend.”

Campbell says the Nechako River is improving and levels are dropping.