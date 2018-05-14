Local RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old boy.

Colten Fleury has been missing for almost two weeks according to Prince George police, who add he was last seen at his home on Thursday, May 3rd.

Mounties say all possible leads in finding the PG teenager have come up short, which includes some unconfirmed sightings.

Fleury is described as:

First Nations

5’8”

120 pounds

Brown eyes

Short brown hair

He was also last seen wearing a red hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.