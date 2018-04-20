Prince George RCMP Superintendent Warren Brown explains the risk was high for on-duty officers in Thursday night’s incident on Range Road.

He explains it’s the reason why the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and a helicopter unit were brought in to help with the arrest of a man and woman for drug trafficking.

Supt. Brown says the home already has a history with police, having executed a search warrant two months earlier.

“The Emergency Response Team is a tactical team; they’re specially trained. Often in the drug world, not only do the offender’s want to ensure that their product isn’t taken away by the police, but also, there are other criminals in the community that can benefit from that as well and we often see violence as the result of that.”

.@PG_RCMP Supt. Warren Brown explains drug trafficking arrest made at home on Range Road Thursday night & why ERT & helicopter units were called in

The investigation led to a seizure of an undisclosed amount of meth and two sawed-off rifles, and more arrests could take place according to RCMP.

Supt. Brown says officers felt no need to evacuate neighbouring homes ahead of the arrest, that is, until a fire broke out at the back of the home.

“When we go to a house where we want to get evidence, if we start evacuating people, we may tip off the house. If we believe that there is public safety in jeopardy, we simply won’t execute a warrant. We’re not going to compromise the safety of people for the sake of gathering evidence.”

.@PG_RCMP, @pgfirefighters clearing an incident on Range Road near Costco; SWAT truck, nearly 10 police vehicles, & a helicopter were among equipment at the scene

After an hour, police deemed the area safe for residents to go back inside their homes.

This is the second time in less than a week Mounties have made a drug bust, when carfentanil and GHB were found at a Central Street hotel last Friday.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.