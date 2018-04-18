UNBC’s 2018 Electoral Reform Survey revealed 49% of Northern BC residents would like to see the current First Past the Post System stay in place.

The poll was done by third-year political science students who also recorded similar results from the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, Sunshine Coast, and Vancouver Island.

However, the Okanagan and the Interior would be in support of changing to a more proportional-based system.

The general population in BC seems to be split to a certain degree.

“The survey finds that British Columbia is regionally divided in terms of support or not for electoral reform and also divided along party lines of those who identify on which party they supported,” says Jason Morris, Department of Political Science at UNBC.

The province might have a tough time during November’s electoral reform vote if these results stay consistent.

“British Columbian people if the referendum were held today would likely not support a change to proportional representation and to keep the current single-member plurality system that we have right now.”

Over 90% of people who took part in the survey voted in last spring’s provincial election.

The survey was also taken by far more BC Liberal supporters at over 50% compared to the NDP at 15%.

The province’s referendum on electoral reform is set for November and will be done by mail-in ballot.

UNBC’s Political Science 320 Survey showed the vast majority would like to see the vote done online (64%) while just under 52% believe it should be done in person on an election day.

Either way, the feat accomplished by the students is nothing short of inspiring.

“It’s impressive that students who came into this very cold and had never done this kind of research before pulled off a survey that a professional polling survey would probably charge up to $10,000 to do. This speaks to the quality of students at UNBC but also how nowadays this kind of research can be done through social media and online interaction.”

The poll went live in March and for the full results, you can click here.