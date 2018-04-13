Prince George residents will be able to save a couple of bucks in their pockets with a new airline launching at YXS.

Starting on June 15th, people will be able to purchase direct flight tickets from Prince George to Vancouver, Edmonton, and Saskatoon.

Introduction fairs for flights going to Vancouver or Edmonton will start from $79, taxes and fees included, going one-way.

“We know that this is a very competitive price for this market,” says Julie Rempel Director of Communications.

“Our fairs are very attractive, and something that Canadians want and have been asking for.”

The airline currently operates 90 flights per week and plans to operate 208 flights per week.

The new schedule looks like:

Prince George to Vancouver / Edmonton

Vancouver to Prince George

Toronto to Halifax

Winnipeg to Calgary / Vancouver

Saskatoon to Edmonton

Calgary to Vancouver / Winnipeg

Edmonton to Saskatoon / Prince George / Victoria

Victoria to Edmonton