The sale of the Connaught Motor Inn has been finalized and the buyer says he’s looking forward to renovating the downtown hotel.

Ron Mundi, President of Mundi Hotel Enterprises, believes he can help revitalize the property, with a goal of opening in the next three months.

He also understands the previous past of the inn with crimes and security issues, but welcomes the idea of improving the community.

“Personally, I feel that it’s not hard to fix this property because the way the City has welcomed us as a newcomer come to the PG community and fix it properly I didn’t see any issue to make me more strong to be going that decision to affect us building.”

The Connaught Motor Inn has also been in a dormant state since the 2015 Canada Winter Games, which means the hotel would have to be brought up to the current standard of living in BC.

Mundi believes it’s all about making the right renovations.

“Our target is to bring the right clients there and assist all the neighbours who experienced issues with this building before we purchased it, and everybody going to be feel that clean environment and professionalism that’ll be replaced on the property as well.”

He adds community tourism is also vital to the City, which he says he can accomplish once the project is complete.

The Kamloop-based developer of more than 20 years is also leading the new hotel project on 6th Avenue between Dominion and Quebec Streets, which will also stand next to the new location of the Four Seasons Pool.

Mundi says he’s reached out to a number of affiliations on the name of the new building, but nothing is in stone yet.