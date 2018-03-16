The weather will be decent travelling for anyone going on a weekend road trip across northern BC.

While there is rain or snow is in the forecast for Friday, that will not be the case on Saturday and Sunday for Vanderhoof and the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District as well as Prince George.

The temperatures will continue to be above seasonal.

“It will be mainly cloudy for Prince George and the Bulkley Valley region with highs of about seven degrees for Prince George with lows of about minus three and for Smithers, it will be a high of nine degrees for Saturday,” says Jonathan Bau, Meteorologist, Environment Canada.

The recent weather will put us right in line with the typical spring averages.

“The normal high is about six degrees for the Bulkley and lows of minus five and for Prince George, it’s the same of high of plus six and a low of minus five for seasonal temperatures.”

He believes were not out of the woods just when it comes to wet snow or rain as we’re still in the shoulder season.

Bau expects temperatures to cool off a little by the end of next week with the chance of wet snow or rain in the forecast.