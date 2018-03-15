The BC government’s recent gas tax announcement has mentioned aid for a Nechako Valley village.

Fraser Lake is one of many communities in the province to receive this funding in the amount of more than $354,000.

The money will be going towards the construction and completion of the Village’s water main extension project on Park Drive.

In a statement, Village Spokesperson Rodney Holland says the project will benefit local residents by providing them with clean water for drinking and everyday use.

He adds without the project and this support system by the Victoria Legislature, the community would not be able to complete the project on its own income and per-capita funding.

Upgrades to the water main is scheduled to begin in the months ahead.