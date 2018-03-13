The Provincial Government is doling out two million dollars to fund 20 projects for communities and First Nations impacted by the last summer’s wildfires.

It comes from the BC Rural Dividend Fund.

The municipalities of Quesnel, Williams Lake, and 100 Mile House and the Cariboo Regional District will all benefit from this money.

Below is a list of the various projects…

* The District of 100 Mile House is being awarded $86,986 to create a sustainable-heating system and upgrade washrooms at historic Martin Exeter Hall in order to meet occupancy standards and improve accessibility.

* The Cariboo Regional District is being awarded $75,000 to develop construction-ready design plans for an aircraft staging area and full runway overlay at the South Cariboo Regional Airport, which serves the south Cariboo area from 108 Mile Ranch.

* The Cariboo Regional District is being awarded $335,000 under the rural dividend’s special circumstances provision for the North Cariboo Trail Development Project – completing two trail networks over a two-year period, with two more to follow, and partnering with the College of New Caledonia to develop training programs for trail design, planning, building and marketing.

* Cariboo Ski Touring Club is being awarded $10,000 to buy and install portable snow-making equipment at its main Hallis Lake venue, near Quesnel.

* The Northern Secwepemc Cultural Society is being awarded $100,000 to identify items its five-member First Nations wish to display in a proposed museum and cultural centre. In an earlier intake, the Rural Dividend Program funded construction documentation for the centre.

* The Potato House Sustainable Community Society is being awarded $10,000 to hire staff and support marketing, renovation and compost programs at The Potato House Project, a community initiative to celebrate one of the last standing heritage houses in downtown Williams Lake.

* The City of Quesnel is being awarded $100,000 for a waterfront development plan at the confluence of the Fraser River, Quesnel River and Baker Creek that is based on stakeholder engagement and considers planning, economic development, archeological and engineering issues.

* The City of Quesnel is being awarded $250,000 under the rural dividend’s special circumstances provision to market the city as a four-season destination for visitors and residents and to target investors to diversify the economy.

* The Quesnel Downtown Association is being awarded $68,000 to create a marketing plan to inform the public about the Reid Street revitalization project in the downtown core and ensure customers continue to access businesses during the construction.

* The Quesnel Shelter and Support Society is being awarded $99,458 to create and sustain Rebuild Junction, a second-hand building supply and junk-removal business that offers skills development and opportunities for individuals who are homeless, at risk of homelessness or experiencing other significant barriers to employment.

* The Barkerville Heritage Trust is being awarded $100,000 to work with the Lhtako Dené Nation, and other Indigenous partners in the region, to design and implement Indigenous tourism with interpretive and cultural activities and programming.

* Ulkatcho First Nation is being awarded $56,960 to train 16 community members to use a portable sawmill, so the business can expand and increase employment in the community.

* The District of Wells is being awarded $85,000 to determine the feasibility of extending municipal boundaries, including public and First Nations consultation, infrastructure and environmental reviews, and mapping.

* The District of Wells is being awarded $299,450, under the rural dividend’s special circumstances provision, to hire community members to complete corridor wildfire mitigation and community/corridor beautification – a project that is linked to the community’s recovery plan.

* The Wells and Area Trail Society is being awarded $10,000 to implement the second phase of the Cornish Mountain ski trail development, including a link to a five-kilometre loop trail being built by the Wells-Barkerville Community Forest and West Fraser Mills.

* The City of Williams Lake is being awarded $48,000 to develop an investment master plan to guide future development of airport lands and address infrastructure upgrade requirements.

* Williams Lake Indian Band (T’exelc) is being awarded $100,000 to support a marketing strategy for its Coyote Rock community development, which features T’exelc culture and the Coyote Rock brand.

* Xatśūll First Nation (Soda Creek Indian Band) is being awarded $96,544 to complete the design and construction of 8.52 kilometres of cross-country and downhill trails, and provide advanced training in trail planning, construction, and maintenance for 12 local youth and community members.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now