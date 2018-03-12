The 2018 Prince George Firefighters Harley Davidson Raffle took place this weekend, which saw local winners take the top two prizes.

Kirk McPherson will be riding a brand new 2018 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic motorcycle, while Mario Mastroianni won the second place prize of a $500 gift card to the dealership.

Spirit of the North CEO Judy Neiser credits the continued partnership with local firefighters in selling all 3,500 tickets once again.

“They’re an amazing group of volunteers that truly love going out into the community, but it’s a huge impact for us and for health care in the North for the equipment that is purchased through these proceeds.”

Funds raised eclipsed more than $70,000 with the money going towards a new maternity crash cart at the University Hospital of Northern BC.

Neiser adds she’s still impressed by the City’s continued generosity for better health care each year.

“They sold out two-and-a-half weeks in advance this year, which I believe is a new record,” she explains.

“It just goes to show that people look forward to the raffle every year; it’s obviously fun to win the Harley Davidson bike, but I think it’s also that the proceeds to go and they stay right home in the North where we all live, work, and play.”

Jeff Connery of Langley was selected for third place, winning a $250 to Harley Davidson.

– With files from Kyle Balzer