Community partners across northern BC can apply for up to $5,000 through Northern Health’s IMAGINE Community Grants program.

Since it’s inception in 2009, it has supported 822 projects totaling $2.3 million dollars.

Northern Health is always striving for ways to improve the initiative.

“We want to hear back from the groups and how the project went and what was successful, what were some of the barriers and the majority of them have come back and said they would not have been able to get the project going in their community without the funding,” says Mandy Levesque, Healthy Community Development Lead.

“Our maximum amount of funding is $5,000 per project and that might not sound like a lot but you would be really surprised by the amount of work people would do in their community.”

Organizations, schools, regional districts, and municipalities have until March 31st to sign up.

The most recent cycle saw 45 projects in 28 different communities received funding including Prince George, Vanderhoof, Houston, and Telkwa.

Here are some recent winners from the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

Vanderhoof

Carrier Sekani Family Services- Vanderhoof Youth Centre $5,000.00

Houston

Houston Link to Learning- Houston Community Garden Outdoor Kitchen $5,000.00

Houston Secondary School- Healthy Living Garden Towers $2,510.00

Kitimat

Delta King Place Housing Society- Kitimat Virtual Dementia Tour (VDT) $5,000.00

Telkwa

Telkwa Christian Reformed Church- Quilters from the Heart $4,678.00

Projects should focus on chronic disease and injury or promote health in areas such as: