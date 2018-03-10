Bulkley Valley Christian of Smithers earned the silver medal at the Provincial Boys A Basketball Championship in Langley, dropping the final 65-53 to Heritage Christian.
Bulkley Valley Christian won its first three games:
- 99-34 over St. Andrew’s
- 63-54 over Kelowna Christian
- 79-63 over Similkameen (Semi-Final)
Fort St. James placed 10th, Northside Christian of Vanderhoof 11th, and Fraser Lake 14th in the 16-team tournament.
The 2018 BC 1A High School Basketball Tournament final took place earlier today. See all the highlights from an exciting final: https://t.co/kA66U04q4T
