People are hitting Powder King Mountain today for a good cause.

‘Slopes for Hopes’ is a fundraiser to help fight cancer, where skiers and boarders take part in an Everest-style ski-a-thon.

Marketing Manager for Powder King Timothy ‘Jet’ Martin says teams are attempting the vertical hight of the tallest mountain in the world.

“Our participants are going to attempt to ski the same height as Mount Everest, which is almost 9,000 metres, in one day.”

The resort is expecting about 100 people to take part in the challenge individually or dressed up.

Martin is hoping they can raise $20,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society.