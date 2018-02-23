CNC's Board of Governors in session | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

The College of New Caledonia (CNC) is temporarily suspending three courses across its six campuses in the region for one academic year.

The post-secondary school’s Board of Governors voted unanimously on the decision, which includes course in Applied Business Technology, Administrative Assistance (face-to-face), and Power Engineering.

“We, as a board, review our course curriculum all the time,” explains CNC President Henry Reiser.

“And these are specific programs that needed to be refreshed and updated, simply because of a lack of student demand and a lack of employer support to go along with them.”

The courses will return in September 2019 following thorough examinations, enrolment testing, and completion of materials needed for specific courses.

However, Reiser says the school’s Digital Delivery Initiative (DDI) technology has potential to offset some of those programs for current and prospective students.

“That will serve all of the communities and programs that they would not have been able to take. When we use DDI, the experts and instructors can deliver from any one of our campuses and afford the opportunity for learners and local residents to take courses that they would never have been able to before.”

No faculty is expected to be impacted by this decision.

