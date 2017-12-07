With Christmas Day fast-approaching, residents will be looking to send presents to loved ones across BC and the country.

Canada Post says the deadline this year is December 21st in order to for parcels to reach its destination on time by air, ground, or on foot.

However, spokesperson Danielle Doiron is encouraging everyone to get it done quickly.

“Some of the economic shipping services are still available right now to make sure that consumers can get things to consumers, and can purchase things from Canadian retailers as well. You can be confident about choosing a service that is going to help you get something there in time for the big day.”

She adds more postal workers will be deployed in the coming weeks to speed up delivery.

“We are investing in a tremendous number of ways to make sure that the holidays are successful. We add 3,000 temporary employee this time of year just given how much is making its way through our networks to consumers all over the country and the rest of the world.”

Canada Post is also suggesting online shoppers to pick a retailer they feel most comfortable with and trust to get their product shipped efficiently.

