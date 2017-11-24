A Prince George man is being reported missing by police after making no contact in nearly two weeks.

The public is now being asked for help in finding Kyle Parks after recent efforts by the RCMP have come up short since the case became official on November 19th.

He is described as:

White

5’4”

145 pounds

Green eyes

Brown hair

Scar under left side of his chin

Mounties also believe Parks is driving a silver 2000 Chevrolet pick-up truck with a BC license plate numbered LN5815.

The truck may also have tires in the box and black straps holding the tailgate in place.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.