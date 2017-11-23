Just under 47,000 people collected Employment Insurance benefits in BC during the month of September.

The decline of almost 6% led the nation according to Statistics Canada Analyst, Gordon Song.

“Compared with other provinces, BC had the largest decline at 5.9%, followed by Alberta at 5.2% and then Saskatchewan and Manitoba.”

On the flip side, Prince Edward Island saw the largest increase in beneficiaries among the provinces at 7.4%.

The number of people collecting EI in Canada has dropped 12% since last September due to policy changes last summer.

We are seeing less people collecting now because more people are back working or their benefits have expired.