The latest Highway 16 transit inter-community bus route was announced today in Terrace.

The BC government and BC transit unveiled the new bus service to connect communities of Terrace with the Hazelton area beginning November 20th.

This new route will provide some communities with public transportation for the first time and promote the well being of the community.

“We are very pleased that the Province and BC Transit have collaborated with First Nations across the Northwest in an attempt to eradicate the issues surrounding missing and murdered Indigenous women. We have a right to health and wellness and a responsibility to ensure our community members, women especially, get to where they need to go safely,” says Chasity Daniels, Chief Councillor of Gitwangak.

“This collaboration sets a fine precedent for Northwest B.C. showing respect, recognition and reconciliation with First Nations people. To’Yax Si’ Niin (thank you – Gitxsan).”

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice also agreed this development is a solid partnership amongst the communities along the corridor, and is a better transportation option for women and teenage girls.

In addition to the new service on route 164 Kispiox/Terrace, the 163 Kispiox/Smithers (formerly route number two) will add an additional day of service and will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

A new route number 32 West Connector will be introduced, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between Hazelton and Gitwangak.

The route 31 Kispiox/Gitsegukla (formerly route number 1) will change the days it operates and will now run on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

This is the fourth inter-community transit service to start up for Highway 16, following transit services that have already started for Smithers, Burns Lake and Prince George (two routes), as well as Smithers to Moricetown (one route).

This new service addition is part of the broader strategy of the Highway 16 Transportation Action Plan.

– with files from Helena Skrinjar, My Bulkley Lakes Now