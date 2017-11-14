Students gather during opening remarks for International Education Week at CNC | Matt Fetinko, My PG Now

Over a fifth of the total student population at the College of New Caledonia is from another country.

That’s why for the last number of years, CNC has done it’s part to bring the various cultures to the forefront during International Education Week.

“The international student population is growing every year, right now we are at about 21% of that population is from another country,” explains CNC Operations Manager for International Education, Anne Harris.

“It’s really important for us to demonstrate the very many different cultures that we have on campus.”

International Education Week is a time to reflect on the importance and impact international education has for students.

At CNC, they celebrate it by putting on activities every day; this is what this year’s lineup looks like: