The early start to the winter season is expected to continue with another shot of snow in the forecast for much of Northern BC according to Environment Canada.

“The snow will probably begin this afternoon for Prince George and Vanderhoof and probably a little earlier for Smithers, we’re looking at somewhere between five to 15 centimetres of snow falling through tonight and into tomorrow,” says Alyssa Charbonneau, Meteorologist.

However, this stretch of winter is expected to be short-lived.

“That snow will taper off tomorrow night with still a few flurries in the forecast for Thursday and Friday but we’re not expecting as much accumulation. As we get into the weekend, we could see another shot of snowfall.”

The early part of the season has seen its fair share of ups and downs already Charbonneau says.

“You know we’ve had a period of slightly above normal temperatures going into a period of slightly below temperatures, we do see things climbing back up above the freezing mark for Saturday and Sunday. I wouldn’t say we are all the way into winter but certainly with snow in the forecast and accumulating it is time to start thinking about winter driving safety.”

In Vanderhoof, temperatures will range between plus one and minus-seven degrees Celsius for the rest of the week.