A popular skiing resort just north of Prince George is up for sale.

Powder King Mountain Resort as well as Azouzetta Lake Resort can be purchased for $8.25 million dollars.

According to Colliers Canada, it offers over 900 acres of skiable terrain, 37 runs, three lifts, and over 40 feet of annual snowfall.

The mountain is consistently ranked number one in Canada with respect to snow.

In addition, the property also has a 50-room “hostel style” hotel, dining room, and lodge as well as cabins that accommodate staff.

