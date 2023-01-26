A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada as a cold spell is in the forecast for much of the province.

Environment Canada says Arctic air will invade BC tomorrow, bringing in a major shift in temperatures.

Temperatures are forecasted to be 10 to 20 degrees colder than normal for this time of year in the Central Interior, including Prince George.

Environment Canada says a short period of gusty winds will accompany the cold, and could combine with snow.

As of this morning (Thursday), temperatures are expected to go from a daytime high of +2 tomorrow, to an overnight low of -19.

Environment Canada is also calling for periods of rain today.

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise late next week, but it’s uncertain when our area will return to seasonal temperatures.