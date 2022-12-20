After three years of work, Cloudbreak Cannabis has informed the Prince George airport that it will not be following through with opening.

Set to begin operations in the spring, Cloudbreak would have made YXS the first and only airport terminal in the world to have a dispensary.

“They have advised us that they will not be opening their proposed cannabis store at the airport,” said Gord Duke, the President and CEO of the airport, who said he first found out they were pulling out sometime last week.

Cloudbreak initiated the conversation with the airport back in early 2020.

- Advertisement -

“During the ensuing time, we worked quite closely with them to support their efforts,” Duke said.

“There is quite a rigorous regulatory process that they have to go through, and for us as an airport there was a number of things we had to do.”

Disappointing as it is, Duke says he can’t blame the startup for the choice they made.

“Think about the last three years, the change in market conditions, we understand the decision… there are a lot of unknowns for our economy coming out of a global pandemic, we understand these things are going to happen.”

Right back to work, YXS is now looking for someone to move into the newly vacant space.

“We think it is an amazing opportunity for a regional or local business that we can support,” he said.

Duke closed by saying the airport is always looking for new ways to be innovative, which is something they pride themselves on.