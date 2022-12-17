Last night was the big night, and a Prince George family woke up this morning to a near-million dollar home.

Ambra Colebank’s name was on the golden ticket, drawn in the Hospice Dream Home yesterday (Friday) afternoon at around 5:00.

This morning, Colebank was still coming to grips with the grand prize win.

“I am still in total disbelief. It doesn’t seem real. Shocked. So many emotions,” she told My PG Now.

She is the mother of a young family of four who has lived in the Hart her whole life.

“We have only had a little bit of time to process it,” Colebank said, “it is definitely life-changing.”

The Hospice House’s Executive Director, Donna Flood, said she and the whole hospice team are breathing a sigh of relief that, once again, the draw sold out and was completed without issue.

“I could see my staff, their shoulders went down and they relaxed,” Flood told My

PG Now.

“They do a remarkable job… I think they are just going to probably sleep this weekend.”

The money raised by the lottery all goes to support the Prince George Rotary Hospice House.

“It is a really important part of our community, full of compassionate care when people need it the most,” Flood said.

“We buy a ticket every single year,” Colebank added. “The Hospice does so much for the community, and it is so nice to support them.”

“The biggest thing is how humbled and and thankful we are to the community for their generosity. They continue to come out and support us, we appreciate it,” Flood said, saying in return, the House “promises to be there when you need it.”

The draw may be done, but there is still another way to support the Hospice House and maybe win big in the process.

A 50/50 draw has been running alongside the home lottery, the final draw will be on New Years Eve.

Flood and the Hospice House are hoping to get the jackpot up to $250,000.

“This is the one that is the most important to me personally,” Flood said.

All the money raised from the draw will be going towards the new Home Hospice program, which gives people at the end of life the same love and care that they would get in the hospice house in the comfort of their own home.

The program is entirely non funded, and runs off donations and promotions like this 50/50 draw.

You can pick up a 50/50 ticket here.