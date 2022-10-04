Listen Live

Dawson Creek woman to take family on Hawaii vacation after $500K lotto win

By Brendan Pawliw
(Photo supplied by BCLC)

People often say life is a beach but for Judy McConnell of Dawson Creek that will soon become a reality for her and the rest of the family.

That’s because McConnell cashed in big during the August 29th Daily Grand Draw collecting a cool $500,000.

She bought her ticket at the Dawson Co-op on 8th Street and discovered the win after checking at a retailer.

“It said the ticket was a winner when the clerk checked it,” she recalled. “I had to call my husband to tell him… I was in disbelief!”

Aside from the vacation, she looks forward to continuing to enjoy life a little more comfortably now thanks to her prize.

