HomeNewsHighway 16 west of PG re-opens following early morning crash
News

Highway 16 west of PG re-opens following early morning crash

By Brendan Pawliw
(Photo from Pixabay.com)

Updated Story 8:00 AM

According to Drive BC, Highway 16 west of Prince George is now open.

Original Story 7:35 AM

A single-vehicle rollover has closed Highway 16 between Prince George and Vanderhoof in both directions.

According to the Prince George RCMP, the crash occurred this morning (Friday) in the area of Jutland Road and Western Road.

Emergency crews are on scene and traffic is being re-rerouted.

Police say the highway will be closed for a couple more hours.

