Updated Story 8:00 AM

According to Drive BC, Highway 16 west of Prince George is now open.

#BCHwy16 is now open west of #CityofPG from previous vehicle incident. Watch for vehicles on the EB shoulder. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 12, 2022

Original Story 7:35 AM

A single-vehicle rollover has closed Highway 16 between Prince George and Vanderhoof in both directions.

According to the Prince George RCMP, the crash occurred this morning (Friday) in the area of Jutland Road and Western Road.

Emergency crews are on scene and traffic is being re-rerouted.

Police say the highway will be closed for a couple more hours.

Please be advised that #bchwy16 is closed just west of Jensen Road in #CityofPG, due to a vehicle incident. Emergency responders are on site and assessment is in progress. We expect traffic to be open to single lane alternating traffic in ~60 minutes. Check @DriveBC for more inf. pic.twitter.com/oPqNYi3J23 — YRB Fort George Ltd (@YRBFortGeorge) August 12, 2022