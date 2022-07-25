Hockey Canada says its new action plan will address systemic issues in the sport and ensure greater safety and inclusiveness in and around Canada’s game.

Officials with the national governing body say it’s an important step in upholding their responsibility to address toxic behaviors, both on and off the ice, that conflict with what Canadians expect hockey to be and to confront the culture of silence that exists in corners of the game.

It’s made up of seven commitments based on accountability, governance, independent sport safety checks, standards, education, and training.

The plan comes as investigations are underway into accusations of group sexual assaults involving two Canadian world junior hockey teams.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire