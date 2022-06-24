Talks are to resume Monday between the provincial government and the B-C General Employees Union.

The union, which represents 85 thousand government workers from prison guards to wildfire fighters to liquor store employees…..has threatened to strike if

their demands aren’t met.

The strike call has received the support of 95 percent of members who voted.

Union officials say the wage increases offered by the province, at less than two percent a year over the next two years,…..aren’t even close to what they need.

They note B-C’s yearly inflation rate, as of May, stood at 8.1 percent.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire