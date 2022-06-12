Father’s Day weekend will be a busy one for anyone interested in going to a rodeo.

Rodeo Prince George and the Nechako Valley Rodeo Association will both be kicking off events on Friday (June 17th).

Kevin Cunin with Rodeo PG said they’re starting with a barrel race Friday evening.

“We’re coming back. It’s going to be the Huber Equipment Rodeo Prince George. So the 18th and 19th we’re going to do a big rodeo with what will probably be the biggest semi pro in the province.”

Cunin added that there will be a dance held on Saturday night that people can buy tickets for, and they’ll have a beer garden at the rodeo as well as six food vendors.

He noted that each day will be completely unique, and they’ll also be keeping the show compact.

“So we have a pretty efficient program that we’re going to keep it down in the time so that it really is a family event, and get it in and have a lot of entertainment.”

The Nechako Valley Rodeo Association Facebook page says there will be a rodeo held on both Friday and Saturday, with a tentative bullorama on the Sunday.