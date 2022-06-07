Northern BC lottery players have a chance for another sizeable jackpot.

A whopping 70-million dollars is up for grabs when it comes to the Lotto Max as well as an additional 46 max million prizes.

Matt Lee with the BC Lottery Corporation told Vista Radio the outcome of tonight’s (Tue) draw does carry some implications heading into the weekend.

“I do know that if the 70-million dollar jackpot is not won this evening, we are looking at seeing an additional five max million prizes so it would be a total of 121-million up for grabs for Friday’s jackpot.”

Northern lotto players have struck it rich the last three weeks.

Colin Turick of PG and Adele Gooding of Burns Lake each won two million dollars last month through the BC/49 while Gary and Marion Gunther claimed a cool million after winning last week’s Lotto 6/49 Draw (June 1st.)

“We’ve seen quite a few sizeable jackpot winners over the last few months, especially in Prince George. We are really happy to see it and we know there is a dedicated pool of lottery players in Prince George,” added Lee.

The deadline to purchase your ticket is 7:30 pm this evening.