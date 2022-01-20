Effective March 4th, 2022, pay parking will be reinstated at BC health authority sites.

According to the province, this is to ensure spots are available for patients, staff, volunteers and visitors, and so free parking can continue to be extended to those who regularly receive certain treatments in acute-care settings.

“Maintaining across-the-board free hospital parking is making it hard for patients, staff, volunteers and visitors to find a spot, as non-hospital users are taking advantage of the situation to park for free while conducting business that’s not hospital related,” said Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

Free parking at provincial health-care facilities will continue for patients receiving dialysis treatment or undergoing cancer treatment in acute-care programs, and for parents or caregivers of children staying in the hospital overnight.

Volunteers will still be able to park for free as well.

Financial hardship provisions will continue to managed on a case-by-case basis by health authorities.

According to the province, around $78 million in parking fees have been waived since April 1st, 2020.