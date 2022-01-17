The 2022 BC Winter Games, which were set for Vernon next month have been postponed.

You can guess the reason why.

Officials say it has to do with the ongoing pandemic as well as other external factors such as wildfires and floods in many parts of BC in the past year.

It’s something they say has made it “impossible” to stage a safe and memorable games this winter.

The 2022 BC Summer Games, the 32nd annual, are still on and will be held in Prince George from July 21-24.