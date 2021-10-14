The Prince George Local Health area saw a substantial drop in COVID-19 cases this past week.

Between October 3 – 9, the area saw 284 new cases, 44 fewer than the week prior when 328 cases were found between September 26 to October 2.

The PG LHA also encompasses Mcbride, Valemount, and Mackenzie.

While numbers did drop substantially in the area, the PG LHA still saw the third most amount of cases in all of BC, followed by only Surrey (329) and Chilliwack (288).

75% of the eligible population in the Prince George Local Health area is fully immunized, while 84% is partially vaccinated.

Prince George is falling well behind the provincial mark in terms of vaccine uptake, as 82.7% of eligible BC residents are fully vaccinated, and 88.9% of eligible BC residents have received one shot.

According to the BCCDC, the Prince George LHA is reporting about 32 new cases per 100,000 people per day.

Meanwhile, in the Nechako Local Health area, 65 cases were identified between October 3 – 9, a considerable drop from the week prior when 94 cases were found.

This comes as Nechako has some of the lowest vaccine uptake in all of BC, as 62% of the eligible population is fully immunized, and 72% are partially immunized.

The BCCDC also reports Nechako is seeing about 63 new cases per 100,000 people per day.

Nechako has the fourth-lowest rate of fully immunized residents in all of BC, followed only by Fort Nelson and the Peace River North and South areas.

Cases in the Peace River North and South areas continue to soar, as the areas saw 115 and 100 new cases, respectively.

Fort Nelson saw 3 cases during this time frame, one more than the week prior.

For a list of vaccination clinics in the North visit the Northern Health website.