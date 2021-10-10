Today (Sunday) is World Mental Health Day, and a new study suggests there’s a surge in anxiety and major depressive disorders around the world.

The work that was published in the Lancet suggests that these cases are especially prevalent in women and young people.

The Canadian Mental Health Association states that 20% of people in Canada will experience a mental illness or health issue in any given year.

In BC, many organizations are funded through the Community Counselling Funds, and more recently the COVID-19 Surge Funding to help people struggling with mental health issues.

Within the Northern Health Authority, many of the organizations funded are located in Prince George:

BC’s Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions also offers its online wellbeing portal to help connect residents to mental health and substance-use supports.

They also offer a Mental Health Support Line that you can call: 310-6789

A Crisis line is also available: 1-800-784-2433

With files from Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow and Vista Radio News Wire