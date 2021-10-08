Five more British Columbians have passed away due to COVID-19 including a Northern Health resident and Interior Health resident as BC’s death toll is now 2,001.

B.C. is reporting 743 new cases, and there are now 5,969 active cases in the province.

Of the active cases, 360 individuals are currently in hospital and 137 are in ICU.

The new/active cases include:

196 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 893

143 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 1,129

265 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 2,339

69 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 833

70 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 717

No new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 58



There are now 17 active outbreaks at health care facilities across the province.

From Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 69.4% of cases and from Sept. 23 to Oct. 6 they accounted for 76.7% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Sept. 30 to Oct. 6) – Total 4,667

Not vaccinated: 2,925 (62.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 313 (6.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,429 (30.6%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 23 to Oct. 6) – Total 450

Not vaccinated: 310 (68.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 35 (7.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 105 (23.3%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 30 to Oct. 6)

Not vaccinated: 290.9

Partially vaccinated: 88.3

Fully vaccinated: 34.5

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 23 to Oct. 6)

Not vaccinated: 48.0

Partially vaccinated: 15.5

Fully vaccinated: 2.4

88.6% (4,107,666) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.2% (3,811,076) received their second dose.

In addition, 89.1% (3,853,731) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 83% (3,587,996) received their second dose.